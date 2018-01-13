Buemi storms to Marrakech pole

Sebastien Buemi claimed the first Formula E pole position of 2018 ahead of Saturday’s Marrakech EPrix.

The e.dams Renault driver put his championship challenge back on track with a strong showing in qualifying after scoring just one point during a disappointing weekend in Hong Kong last time out.

Buemi’s time of 1m20.355s in the superpole session was enough to relegate DS Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird to second place on the grid.

Buemi was also helped by his main rivals’ troubles during superpole. Mahindra’s Felix Rosenqvist could only manage third after a slide, while Lucas di Grassi of Team Abt reported a motor problem that caused him to slow on his flying lap and finish fifth.

There was a superb showing by Dragon Racing’s Jose Maria Lopez – who was only confirmed a week before the race following the departure of Neel Jani – who earned a fourth place start.

Putting his performance in perspective, team-mate and regular Dragon driver Jerome d’Ambrosio could only qualify 16th.

Di Grassi is followed by Alex Lynn in the second Virgin car – the first of the competitors who missed out on superpole – Nelson Piquet Jr for Jaguar and team-mate Daniel Abt.

Rounding out the top 10 are Mitch Evans for Jaguar and NIO’s Oliver Turvey.

Qualifying results

1 Sébastien Buemi DAMS 1’20.355

2 Sam Bird Virgin Racing 1’20.615 0.260

3 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Racing 1’21.196 0.841

4 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Racing 1’21.369 1.014

5 Lucas di Grassi Team Abt 1’21.444 1.089

Super Pole cut-off 1’20.563

6 Alex Lynn Virgin Racing 1’20.567 0.452

7 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Racing 1’20.585 0.470

8 Daniel Abt Team Abt 1’20.605 0.490

9 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 1’20.690 0.575

10 Oliver Turvey NIO Formula E Team 1’20.748 0.633

11 Luca Filippi NIO Formula E Team 1’20.804 0.689

12 Tom Blomqvist Andretti Autosport 1’20.870 0.755

13 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah 1’20.906 0.791

14 Maro Engel Venturi 1’20.920 0.805

15 Nicolas Prost DAMS 1’20.937 0.822

16 Jérôme d’Ambrosio Dragon Racing 1’21.176 1.061

17 Andre Lotterer Techeetah 1’21.222 1.107

18 Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Racing 1’28.67 8.556

19 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Autosport 1’36.167 16.052

20 Edoardo Mortara Venturi 1’36.733 16.618