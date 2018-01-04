Giovinazzi, Di Resta in Formula E test

Antonio Giovinazzi and Paul di Resta are among 20 drivers named on the entry list for Formula E’s rookie test in Marrakesh on January 14.

Both drivers have seen their potential opportunities for a full-time seat in Formula 1 next season slide away and are now considering alternatives away from the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ferrari wanted Giovinazzi to line up alongside fellow academy driver Charles Leclerc at Sauber in 2018 but Marcus Ericsson, whose financial backers own the Swiss team, proved too difficult to budge.

NEWS: FIA Formula 3 runner-up #JoelEriksson will be joining the team for the rookie test in Marrakesh! Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/9T411dy756#DSVirginRacing #FormulaE pic.twitter.com/luUe230nzi — DS Virgin Racing (@DSVirginRacing) January 3, 2018

Giovinazzi will have to continue to bide his time in his third driver role, but will race for Virgin alongside BMW racer Joel Eriksson as Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne considers entering a Maserati team in Formula E.

We are thrilled to announce that @PiFitti and @PaulDiResta will assist with the development of the Jaguar I-TYPE 2, in the first rookie test at the @FIAFormulaE #MarrakeshEPrix #RaceToInnovate pic.twitter.com/nMDnJ5Nmo3 — Jaguar Racing (@JaguarRacing) January 3, 2018

Paul di Resta, meanwhile, was only considered a rank outsider for the vacant seat at Williams despite filling in at short notice when Felipe Massa fell ill at the Hungarian Grand Prix last season.

He, too, still currently has a reserve role with the Grove-based team, yet he will have his first taste of Formula E action alongside Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time World Champion, Emerson, at Jaguar.

Full list

Renault e.dams

Mitsunori Takaboshi

Alexander Albon

Techeetah

Frederic Makowiecki

James Rossiter

Andretti

Colton Herta

Bruno Spengler

Audi Sport Abt

Nico Muller

Nyck de Vries

Venturi

Michael Benyahia

Gary Paffett

Mahindra

Sam Dejonghe

Dani Juncadella

Jaguar

Pietro Fittipaldi

Paul di Resta

Dragon

Andrea Caldarelli

Maximilian Gunther

NIO

Harry Tincknell

Alexandre Imperatori

DS Virgin

Antonio Giovinazzi

Joel Eriksson