Giovinazzi, Di Resta in Formula E test

Antonio Giovinazzi and Paul di Resta are among 20 drivers named on the entry list for Formula E’s rookie test in Marrakesh on January 14.
Both drivers have seen their potential opportunities for a full-time seat in Formula 1 next season slide away and are now considering alternatives away from the pinnacle of motorsport.
Ferrari wanted Giovinazzi to line up alongside fellow academy driver Charles Leclerc at Sauber in 2018 but Marcus Ericsson, whose financial backers own the Swiss team, proved too difficult to budge.
NEWS: FIA Formula 3 runner-up #JoelEriksson will be joining the team for the rookie test in Marrakesh!
Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/9T411dy756#DSVirginRacing #FormulaE pic.twitter.com/luUe230nzi
— DS Virgin Racing (@DSVirginRacing) January 3, 2018
Giovinazzi will have to continue to bide his time in his third driver role, but will race for Virgin alongside BMW racer Joel Eriksson as Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne considers entering a Maserati team in Formula E.
We are thrilled to announce that @PiFitti and @PaulDiResta will assist with the development of the Jaguar I-TYPE 2, in the first rookie test at the @FIAFormulaE #MarrakeshEPrix #RaceToInnovate pic.twitter.com/nMDnJ5Nmo3
— Jaguar Racing (@JaguarRacing) January 3, 2018
Paul di Resta, meanwhile, was only considered a rank outsider for the vacant seat at Williams despite filling in at short notice when Felipe Massa fell ill at the Hungarian Grand Prix last season.
He, too, still currently has a reserve role with the Grove-based team, yet he will have his first taste of Formula E action alongside Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time World Champion, Emerson, at Jaguar.
Full list
Renault e.dams
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Alexander Albon
Techeetah
Frederic Makowiecki
James Rossiter
Andretti
Colton Herta
Bruno Spengler
Audi Sport Abt
Nico Muller
Nyck de Vries
Venturi
Michael Benyahia
Gary Paffett
Mahindra
Sam Dejonghe
Dani Juncadella
Jaguar
Pietro Fittipaldi
Paul di Resta
Dragon
Andrea Caldarelli
Maximilian Gunther
NIO
Harry Tincknell
Alexandre Imperatori
DS Virgin
Antonio Giovinazzi
Joel Eriksson