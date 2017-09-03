Vettel vows to bounce back after Monza difficulties

Although Sebastian Vettel reached the podium at Monza, there wasn’t much for Ferrari to celebrate at their home grand prix.

The Scuderia were trounced by Mercedes in Sunday’s 53-lap Italian Grand Prix with Vettel finishing some 36 seconds behind race winner Hamilton.

The result means Vettel dropped to second in the standings where he trails Hamilton by three points.

But, with 175 still in play, the German believes Ferrari can still win it with their “very, very strong” SF70H.

#Seb5's message for you ❤️'You are the best fans of the world. Even if this race has been hard, we're getting there' #ForzaFerrari pic.twitter.com/f3eWq8j3A1 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 3, 2017

“It was entertaining, quite good fun,” he said.

“My start wasn’t so good as I had quite a lot of wheelspin.

“It took a while before I could really trust the car and make some progress.

“Then we got some good overtaking.

“We were a bit isolated and didn’t have the pace of the leading two drivers today.

“Nevertheless going around seeing the people gives us a lot of hope.

“Even if this race has been difficult I know we have a very, very strong car and will have a very, very strong end of the season.”

