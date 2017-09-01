Vettel lacking ‘confidence’ at Monza

Sebastian Vettel believes there is more to come from Ferrari at Monza, however, how much more he doesn’t know.

Ferrari finished runner-up to Mercedes in Friday’s practices for the Italian Grand Prix.

While the gap was over a second in first practice, Vettel closed it to 0.140s in the afternoon’s session.

However, admitting that he was lacking confidence in the car in practice, the German feels there is more to come on Saturday.

“We can improve the car,” he explained.

“I don’t yet have the confidence I want and need round here.

“There are a couple of things we need to do better – car balance, stability and braking, which is important to get the confidence.

A special livery. #Ferrari70 #ScuderiaFerrari #ItalianGP #Seb5 #Kimi7 #SF70H #F1 #Ferrari #PrancingHorse A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

“Because you are low downforce you need to have the confidence to just throw the car there.

“I think we should be a bit better tomorrow. For sure we’ll be quicker than today, how much? I don’t know.”

He added: “We know Mercedes are very strong around here. It’s an engine track, a power circuit, that’s their strength the last couple of years.

“They are very quick. They were quick whenever they went out, which is what we expected.

“We’ll see what we can do tomorrow. We can improve the car and if we sort a couple of things out, we should be in better shape.”

