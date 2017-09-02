Stroll becomes youngest to start on front row

Lance Stroll said he “felt free to toss the car around” at a wet Monza after becoming the youngest ever driver to feature on the front row of a Formula 1 grid.

Stroll showed fantastic pace as the rain continued to fall at Monza and stunned pretty much everyone by qualifying fourth in a very competitive Williams car.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo a few tenths ahead of him in P2 and P3 respectively, but engine penalties for the Red Bull duo means the Canadian rookie is joining Lewis Hamilton on the front row of the grid for Sunday’s race.

Congrats, @lance_stroll 👏🏻 P4 in #Quali but with grid pens for VER & RIC, the Canadian will start race on the front row #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TCuMXCIxyw — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

“It was a great qualifying session,” Stroll beamed.

“I just tossed the car around – had great fun. I felt the car was performing well under me. Braking felt good. We seem to have a much more competitive car in the wet than the dry.

“I felt free. It was my first time driving a Formula 1 car in proper wet conditions.

This was a nice moment as Lance Stroll met his dad after quali. 'That was ****ing unbelievable!' said Stroll Sr… pic.twitter.com/K05l93XTL5 — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) September 2, 2017

We have to run our own race tomorrow. We will see what happens. I am not going to predict anything. I am going to do my start the same way I do if I was 12th.”

