Ricciardo: If only I had Seb or Lewis’ car

Daniel Ricciardo believes he too could be fighting for the F1 World title, “if only” he had Sebastian Vettel or Lewis Hamilton’s car.

The Australian racer is currently fourth in the Drivers’ championship on 132 points, putting him well outside the title race which is being fought between Vettel and Hamilton.

However, Ricciardo reckons he too could be in the hunt, he just needs a better car from Red Bull Racing.

Good to be back at Monza. Long runs and race setup felt good. We'll need it

“There is some frustration,” he told The Guardian.

“I look at Seb or Lewis and think: ‘If only I had your car.’ I acknowledge they are at the top of their game but I feel I could be there as well.”

He added: “I have gone past the days of it being demotivating, I can see the bigger picture.

“Everything you can learn from is an opportunity to become stronger. The day I do get a championship winning car I will run with it. I will capitalise on every part of that beautiful thing.”