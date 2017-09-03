The revised Italian GP grid

Six, you read that right, six drivers have been hit with grid penalties for the Italian Grand Prix – and all are engine or gearbox related.

Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Jolyon Palmer have penalties relating from 10 to 25 points while Fernando Alonso, the hardest hit, has a 35-place grid drop.

The McLaren-Honda driver will, however, be starting P19 as Romain Grosjean crashed out of qualifying in the wet on Saturday.

The grid

1 Lewis Hamilton

2 Lance Stroll

3 Esteban Ocon

4 Valtteri Bottas

5 Kimi Raikkonen

6 Sebastian Vettel

7 Felipe Massa

8 Stoffel Vandoorne

9 Sergio Perez

10 Daniil Kvyat

11 Kevin Magnussen

12 Marcus Ericsson

13 Pascal Wehrlein

14 Max Verstappen *

15 Nico Hulkenberg **

16 Carlos Sainz ***

17 Daniel Ricciardo ****

18 Jolyon Palmer *****

19 Fernando Alonso ******

20 Romain Grosjean

* Verstappen 20-place engine penalty

** Hulkenberg 10-place engine penalty

*** Sainz 10-place engine penalty

**** Ricciardo 25-place engine and gearbox penalty

***** Palmer 15-place engine penalty

****** Alonso 35-place engine penalty

