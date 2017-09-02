Raikkonen: We need better tyres

Kimi Raikkonen has hit out at the current wet tyres because of their inability to clear the standing water effectively at Monza.

Saturday’s qualifying session was a horror show for more than one reason in Italy as Ferrari’s struggles was preceded by a two-and-a-half wait for Q1 to restart due to sporadic heavy rain showers.

“It’s stupid to wait many hours for the reason that we don’t have a proper rain tyre that can handle a little bit water, standing water in the straights,” Raikkonen said.

“It’s not good for spectators and any of us. We managed to do it in the end but not the easiest.”

“Obviously when we started it was aquaplaning but to be honest we need to get better wet tyres because we wait for two hours, the spectators are out there, for to be honest not an awful lot of water on the circuit.”

Raikkonen went on to qualify all the way down in P7 as the Ferrari was clearly not set up for wet conditions on the full wet tyre compound, but will start P5 and one place ahead of Sebastian Vettel on Sunday’s grid.

“We are not fast enough,” said Raikkonen in his simple assessment of Ferrari’s woes.

“From my car, I don’t know about the other car, but I struggle a lot with the grip.

“Either we didn’t make the tyres work, or whatever it is, it’s very slippery, that’s for sure. Especially with the low downforce, you cannot put enough force in the tyres and it’s a never-ending story then.

