Raikkonen: It wasn’t an easy day

Kimi Raikkonen is confident Ferrari can improve after a difficult day at their home track, Monza.

The Italian team struggled to match Mercedes’ pace in the opening day’s practice sessions for the Italian Grand Prix.

While Sebastian Vettel was 0.140s down on Valtteri Bottas in FP2, Raikkonen was almost four-tenths off the pace.

The Finn was heard complaining about the balance of his SF70H after an off late in the day.

Where's Kimi? #Ferrari70 #ScuderiaFerrari #ItalianGP #Kimi7 #SF70H #F1 #Ferrari #PrancingHorse A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

“Not really front end, just better balance overall,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy day.

“We have some work to be done tomorrow but you know it is the normal story.”

Asked whether he believed Ferrari would be able to maintain the form that saw them challenge Mercedes last weekend at Spa, he replied: “We’ll see tomorrow.

“It is the first practice so times are time but we don’t know what people are doing.

“But to be honest it didn’t feel very easy for me today so I’m sure we can improve.”

