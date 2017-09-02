Ocon in P3: ‘Now I want my podium!’

Esteban Ocon hailed an “amazing” performance in a dramatic qualifying session at a wet Monza and is eyeing a podium spot from P3 on the grid.

After getting embroiled in a bitter fight with team-mate Sergio Perez this season, Monza marked a new start now that team orders are in effect at Force India.

And Ocon started the new chapter perfectly after trusting his car and braving the elements to clinch P5 in qualifying.

But, with the engine penalties to Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo and both Ferraris way off the pace, it puts the young Frenchman into the lofty heights of P3 on Sunday.

Rain, thrills and spills in a lengthy qualifying session for the #ItalianGP! P5 and P11 for Esteban and Checo #PinkPanthers pic.twitter.com/NkvbbF1FtV — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) September 2, 2017

“It’s amazing,” said Ocon. “That’s what the team deserves, they work so hard on every aspect. To get that P3 is something amazing.

“The car was brilliant today, a perfect balance, and I managed to push it to the limit. Now we have to keep P3 in the race – I want my podium!

“I adjusted the car [for the conditions] but it will work in the dry like it did on Friday, so starting from there we have a big opportunity ahead and we need to keep our head down to get it.”

“I’ve been growing up with the rain and it’s fantastic to see that in a Formula 1 car I can still manage to do good stuff.

“The team have put so much effort to get those results, and now we start third. I will go give them a big hug right now!”

