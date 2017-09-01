Monaghan: Oil burning benefits are clear

Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan says the benefits of burning oil are “clear” amidst a bit of controversy after Mercedes were cleared to run a higher limit than their rivals.

As of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, any engine introduced will be limited to 0.9 litres per 100km.

However, as Mercedes introduced their latest update at Spa, one race before the ban, they have been cleared to continue using that engine at 1.2 litres per 100km.

“The potential benefits are clear to us,” Monaghan said. “But I can’t answer that question as we don’t investigate it, we don’t pursue it.

“It’s been clarified by the FIA that you can’t use an oil as a fuel, if you do you’re effectively in breach of the regulations – so a change should make no odds.

“In the current formula we are allowed 100 kg of fuel into the engine. Yet we’ve got a turbocharger and a compressor which will squash in as much air as you want. Once you’ve established a lander target, a fuel-to-air mixture that your engine can run at, your next performance limitation is ‘I’ve now run out of fuel supply’.

“So the benefit, if you can supplement your fuel supply, you remove potential restriction to your engine – which is ‘how much can you get into it considering you’ve got unlimited air supply?’ So philosophically you can see the draw.

“In terms of magnitudes and effects, I don’t know. But I can’t answer your question because fundamentally it’s not allowed, so it doesn’t change anything to us.”

