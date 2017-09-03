Italian Grand Prix: Race Live Blog

Follow all the action from Race Day at the Italian Grand Prix live right here.

19:45 15 minutes to the action! There have been so many grid penalties applied for this race that a reminder of the full starting order is probably warranted:

This is how they will start… HAM STR

OCO BOT

RAI VET

MAS KVY

MAG PER

ERI WEH

VER HUL

SAI RIC

PAL VAN

ALO GRO#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2017

19:40 Let’s talk about the start for a moment. Things can often get hairy around the first chicane at Monza; you have a long straight followed by two narrow corners. It’s really important to stay out of trouble through there. After that, however, the drivers still have to deal with Curve Grande and yet another chicane, by which time things should hopefully have settled. The first objective for any (sensible) driver then, is to get off the line well, find a good position for Turn One, and to take matters from there. Easier said than done, perhaps.

19:35 On a positive note, the weather is a little better than yesterday…

19:30 30 minutes to go. Both of our title protagonists have seen their fair share of success in Monza. Will one of them add to their tally, or is there a surprise in store?

#ITALIANGP 🇮🇹 LIGHTS OUT IN 2️⃣ HOURS! Best finishes at Monza ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8ww278kiwA — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2017

19:25 Grid penalties for both Red Bulls will see Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo start in P13 and P16, respectively. The Bulls were racy yesterday in the wet, but how much progress can they make today?

19:20 Coming to the home heroes, Ferrari suffered a truly mediocre Qualifying session, which sees them lock out the third row of the grid.

19: 15 Valtteri Bottas starts P4 in the other Mercedes. The Finn was, to be frank, miles off the pace set by Hamilton, and will hope to make amends today.

19:10 Hamilton will be kept company near the front by youngsters Lance Stroll (P2) and Esteban Ocon (P3). The pair originally qualified in P4 and P5, but due to grid penalties handed to Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, they move closer to Hamilton. How well can they hang on to such lofty starting positions?

19:05 Starting off with yesterday, Lewis Hamilton obliterated the field to claim pole position number 69 in a delayed, wet session. The Briton thus surpasses the previous record of 68 pole positions, and joins the list of Farina, Fangio, Clark, Senna and Schumacher, each of whom have, at some point, held the record for most pole positions in Formula 1.

19:00 Hello, welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of Race Day at the Italian Grand Prix! The lights go out in 60 minutes, so get comfy.

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!