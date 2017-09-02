Italian Grand Prix: FP3 as it happened

Follow all the action from FP3 at the Italian Grand Prix live right here.

18:08 We’ll be back at 20:00 to cover a (hopefully for straightforward) qualifying session for you! Until then, take care, and we’ll be back soon.

18:06 And here is the final order, although perhaps this isn’t indicative of the true balance of things. Only the following seven drivers set times…

🏁 END OF FP3 🏁 A truncated session comes to an end with only 7 drivers setting times MAS

STR

HUL 📸

SAI

PAL

ERI

KVY#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wVu1vo6q8u — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

18:00 A late dash by Massa and Stroll see them top the session as the checkered flag falls. That’s the end of a rather frustrating session then!

17:55 The vast majority of drivers are yet to set a lap.

17:51 We have the opening few laps in, Carlos Sainz leads the way on a 1.41.515.

17:48 And we have quite a queue forming up in the pits…

17:45 Well, well! Look at that!

UPDATE: Track conditions have improved and FP3 will START at 11.44 local time #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MO5mxSjIEC — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

17:42 Hopefully today won’t be a total loss, but it really depends on the weather.

Whiting: "If rain carries on we would schedule #Quali for tomorrow AM but I really don’t think it will come to that" #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8PPAbkMx1X — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

17:36 Here’s an explanation from Charlie Whiting…

Race Director, Charlie Whiting: “The track is still too wet to let cars loose… risk of aquaplaning on pit straight is high” #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/jV8bbxmERi — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

17:30 The results are in…

The upshot of that inspection… There has been no change in track conditions #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jXdHxpqRFv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

17:23 Here’s a picture of a little piece of history to keep you entertained. No circuit has hosted more Grands Prix than Monza, although some might say that the Temple of Speed has lost a bit of its edge since its earlier days.

The old Monza banking – looks magnificent in any weather 👊 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZlhGt8nf3B — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

17:16 In fact, the clocking is ticking down from the 60-minute mark, but there are flashing red lights at the end of the pit lane. The Safety Car is doing another lap.

17:10 Here are a few more pictures of the situation. The official stance is that FP3 is delayed rather than cancelled, but unless the weather improves in short order, I can’t see much action taking place.

17:03 And here is the announcement we all feared, but expected.

16:58 It seems highly unlikely that we’ll start on time, or perhaps even at all.

16:50 Race Director Charlie Whiting has gotten into the Safety Car and is currently being driven around the circuit to inspect conditions. That isn’t usually a very good sign.

16:45 Oh dear, this isn’t encouraging at all! The circuit is absolutely drenched! Don’t expect to much running in the session, then. This will definitely rob the teams of those vital final laps that they need to really sort out their setups.

Saturday morning at Monza = 🌧💦☂️ FP3 coming up in just under 30 mins #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8dX135gBuv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2017

16:40 Ferrari will be eager to bounce back in front of their adoring tifosi, who have come out in droves as usual, but can the scarlet cars really live with the Silver Arrows on such a power-sensitive circuit? Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were 0.140 and 0.398 seconds off the pace set by Bottas, but can they bridge that gap today?

16:35 It was an all-Silver day yesterday, with Mercedes on top of both FP1 thanks to Lewis Hamilton, before Valtteri Bottas came to the fore in FP2.

16:30 Hello there, welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of FP3 at the Italian Grand Prix! We’re 30 minutes away from the cars hitting the track at the Temple of Speed, so stay put!

