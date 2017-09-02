Hamilton pens poetry tribute

Lewis Hamilton has revealed himself as an unlikely poet after penning a tribute to the late Princess Diana.

The three-time world champion posted a poem to his Instagram account on Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana.

The words were accompanied by a video montage of Diana, backed by Van Morrison’s song Into the Mystic.

Hamilton’s poem read: “The day we lost our Nations Rose, Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still.

“As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget

“The people’s princess Who came to see, The love from a Country

“We’d hope she’d lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul

“With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave

“There will never be another like you, Now a shinning star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose. By Lewis Hamilton.”

The poem has already been viewed more than 200,000 times, with many fans of the Formula One star praising his tribute.