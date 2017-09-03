Haas: Qualifying shouldn’t have started

Guenther Steiner believes qualifying at Monza should not have started in the deluge that it did on Saturday, which resulted in Romain Grosjean’s crash.

The Frenchman crashed at the Monza circuit on Saturday afternoon when he aquaplaned into the barriers along the start/finish straight.

The accident happened just moments after Grosjean complained to his team that it was "too dangerous" in the pouring rain.

Qualifying was red flagged in the aftermath of his crash and resumed almost three hours later in much-improved conditions.

That, though, didn't help Grosjean or Haas.

"I cannot do anything, the race director has to do something, not me," Steiner told Autosport when asked what Haas would do next time in similar conditions.

"We are going to speak about it. I know his job is massively difficult, to find a happy compromise and not to make happen what has today is by no means easy.

"But we need to get better. Romain was not in a corner [when he crashed], this is not to do with driving talent or anything.

"There was a lot of drivers who mentioned that it was too wet, [and that] you cannot see.

"They shouldn't have started it in my opinion."

