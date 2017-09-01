FP2: Mercedes remain top with Bottas P1

Mercedes held onto the top spot in practice for the Italian Grand Prix, however, on Friday afternoon it was Valtteri Bottas who was quickest of all.

Although Friday’s second practice got underway on a dry track, with the threat of rain in the air the drivers were quickly into the action.

Mercedes and Ferrari traded P1s in the opening 15 minutes with Bottas leading the way ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, both on the soft tyres and into the 1:22s.

It was, however, all-change when Friday morning’s pace-setter Lewis Hamilton amilton took to the circuit. He immediately went quickest before lowering the benchmark to a 1:21.956.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel was fourth, 0.553s down.

Slapping the supersoft Pirellis onto the cars Ferrari went 1-3 with Sebastian Vettel quickest only for Mercedes to come through and take top spot away from the Ferrari driver.

Valtteri Bottas clocked a 1:21.406 to lead the way with Hamilton falling short by 0.056s.

Vettel dropped to third, 0.140s down, while Raikkonen was fourth.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were next in line, however, both Red Bull drivers were over a full second off the pace.

Stoffel Vandoorne was seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso, both McLarens giving one another a tow, Esteban Ocon and Felipe Massa.

Surprisingly there was only a few incidents of note during the 90 minutes, unsurprisingly the first belonged to Lance Stroll who found himself facing the wrong way on the Ascari chicane after a spin. He recovered and continued on his way.

Nico Hulkenberg’s session ended on the one-hour mark with a hydraulic leak while moments later Carlos Sainz pulled over with plumes of smoke pouring from his Toro Rosso.

Kevin Magnussen was the last to run into trouble as he broke his suspension over the kerbs and was forced to park his Haas at the Ascari chicane with the VSC out as the marshals removed it.

Times

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:21.406

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.462 0.056

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:21.546 0.140

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:21.804 0.398

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.409 1.003

6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:22.752 1.346

7 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:22.947 1.541

8 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:22.968 1.562

9 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:22.977 1.571

10 Felipe Massa Williams 1:22.985 1.579

11 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:23.150 1.744

12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport 1:23.272 1.866

13 Jolyon Palmer Renault Sport 1:23.317 1.911

14 Sergio Perez Force India 1:23.352 1.946

15 Lance Stroll Williams 1:23.403 1.997

16 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:23.567 2.161

17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:23.650 2.244

18 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:24.253 2.847

19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:24.894 3.488

20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:25.295 3.889

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!