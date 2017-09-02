Ricciardo’s penalty tally up to 25

Daniel Ricciardo’s penalty tally continued to climb on Saturday morning with news that Red Bull had fitted a new gearbox to his RB13.

The Aussie arrived at the Monza circuit on Friday aware of the fact that he was facing a 20-place penalty after engine components were changed after last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

However, his tally grew to 25 on Saturday morning as Red Bull opted to also change his gearbox.

Ricciardo is set to start the Italian GP from the back of the grid along with Fernando Alonso who has a 35-place drop.

The Bulls go for a quick swim ☔️ completing just the 1 lap in a rain affected FP3 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Dj9tktqzMv — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 2, 2017

