Cherchesov: Croatia is different from Spain

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov says his side will not be overcome with ‘euphoria’ after beating Spain to reach Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Croatia at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

Sbornaya defeated the highly fancied Spanish 4-3 on a penalty shootout in the Round of 16, and now face a Croatian outfit that is yet to taste defeat at the global showpiece.

The victory over La Furia Roja set off mass celebrations across Russia as the hosts continue to surprise the doubters.

The Russians entered into the competition with a lowly FIFA ranking of 70th, yet have performed well beyond expectations.

Nonetheless, Cherchesov says he does not expect his team to become complacent about the success so far.

Speaking to championat.ru he said: “I will not rant and spread what we will do. Of course, Croatia is different from Spain, and we will take this into account.

“As for me, I tell it like it is, I try not to read the press, not to watch TV. The game with Spain is a good story for us and for the country.

“But we look further. We do not need to get carried away by euphoria, because the tournament continues.

“Look, higher-rated teams are already at home. So we are preparing very seriously.”