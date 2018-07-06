Danilo injury rules him out of World Cup

Brazil right-back Danilo has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up an ankle ligament injury in training on Thursday.

The Manchester City defender started for Brazil in their 1-1 draw against Switzerland, with Dani Alves having been ruled out of the tournament by injury before it kicked off.

Coach Tite has started with Fagner on the right side of defence since Brazil’s second game, a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. Nevertheless, this injury blow has not come at an ideal time, as the Selecao are set to face Belgium on Friday at 18h00 GMT.

“Right-back Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle after sprains in training this Thursday in Kazan,” said a statement on Brazil’s official website.

“Accompanied by the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, the player performed image tests that confirmed the injury and he does not have sufficient time of recovery in the period of dispute of the World Cup.

“In conversation with the technical committee, Danilo requested and will remain with the cast, having begun treatment with the medical department of the national team.”

Danilo, 26, played 23 of 38 matches in Manchester City’s triumphant 2017/18 Premier League campaign, coming off the bench in 10 of those games.