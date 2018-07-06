Lukaku: Belgium are well prepared for Brazil

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku admits Brazil do not have many weaknesses but believes their defence can be exploited with the correct approach.

The Red Devils will take on the Selecao in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Russia on Friday night, after beating Japan 3-2 in the last 16 on Monday.

Brazil are considered one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year, and Lukaku is well aware of their attacking capabilities. However, the Manchester United star believes they may have a few defensive frailties.

“Weakness in Brazil? Not really,” he told the press.

“I think offensively they’re very strong. They’ve players who can make the difference, they have good box-to-box players who are dangerous.

“Defensively, I think they can be taken, but you can’t attack in the same manner all the time.

“Three out of four are really experienced so you have to know exactly how to attack. We trained that and we are well prepared.”