FIFA disappointed with ambassador Maradona

FIFA have slammed Maradona for his comments directed at referee Mark Geiger following England’s last 16 penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

After the match had ended 1-1 where Harry Kane’s 57th-minute penalty was called out in stoppage-time by Yerry Mina, the Three Lions went on to win the shootout 4-3.

Maradona, who is attending the World Cup as a FIFA ambassador, hit out at the American official who awarded England’s penalty after Kane had been wrestled to the ground, saying Colombia were the victims of a “monumental theft”.

The Argentina legend also criticised FIFA’s head of referees, Pierluigi Collina.

A statement from football’s governing body read: “FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game.”

Maradona had earlier remarked: “Today I saw a monumental robbery on the pitch… a fatal mistake for a whole country.

“Here’s a gentleman who decides, a referee who, if you Google him, shouldn’t be given a match of this magnitude… Geiger, an American, what a coincidence.

“I’m just sorry for the whole Colombian people. I cheered Colombia’s goal as if I had headed it myself.”