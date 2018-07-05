Vida: We want to go all the way

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has backed his country to go all the way and win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Croatia were outstanding in the group stages winning all their three matches including an impressive 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The 29-year old defender admitted that they had to dig deep to beat Denmark on penalties in the round of 16 and is confident his country can re-write the history books in Russia.

Croatia best performance at the global showpiece came at the 1998 World Cup in France, where they reached the semi-finals.

Vida told journalist: “It wasn’t our best game. It brought a lot of pressure, especially after loss to Portugal at Euro 2016. We wanted this win a lot. It wasn’t easy.

“Now the pressure is off a bit. We would like to of course beat Russia and, God willing, go all the way to the end. We are close. Our plan is not to stop now.”