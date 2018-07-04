Alli: Beating Colombia reinvigorated England

Dele Alli doesn’t believe the England players will be struggling with fatigue against Sweden despite playing 120 minutes against Colombia on Tuesday.

The Three Lions progressed to the quarter-final stage of the World Cup in Russia thanks to a 4-3 penalty shootout win after they were locked at 1-1 with Colombia after extra-time.

🗣️"So that's what it feels like"‼️ All the online fun as the 🦁🦁🦁 win a penalty shootout for the first time ever in the #fifaworldcup.#Russia2018 #quarterfinals Are the fans going over the top❓https://t.co/4CnoIiXvKq — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 4, 2018

England will have only a few days to recover before taking on Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday, but Alli, who came back from injury to play in the last 16 clash, is confident that his teammates will be ready for their next hurdle.

“Yes. I was obviously disappointed to get injured but I didn’t feel the injury against Colombia. I feel good,” the Tottenham star told the Evening Standard.

“The boys came straight in after the Colombia game and got straight into recovery. It’s a quick turnaround but we are used to it playing in the Premier League, where there are a lot of games. We all feel fit, we all feel good so we are looking forward to it.

“Winning a game like that helps you ignore any tiredness. We will work on our recovery more on Wednesday, reflect more on the game and turn our attention on to Sweden. We are all ready to go.”