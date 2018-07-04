FIFA World Cup Predictions: France V Uruguay

With only eight matches remaining in the FIFA World Cup, things get really interesting and France battle Uruguay in the first quarterfinal match-up in Russia.

Both teams have been very impressive so far in the competition and this proves to be a very intriguing clash between two teams who are very well balanced on both ends of the pitch.

Early odds have displayed that France are a slight favourite in the clash, but Uruguay have the experience and the personnel to come out as victors despite being overlooked.

Below are some of the things that both the French and Uruguayans will have before they match-up for a spot in the semi-finals.

THE FRENCH RESURGENCE

France are coming off an impressive 4-3 victory over Argentina in the round-of-16 of the World Cup.

Against the 2014 runners-up, the Frenchmen looked to be a gear ahead of their competition, outgunning and outhustling their rivals en route to an impressive victory.

The biggest takeaway for the European nation is the emergence of Kylian Mbappe as a superstar as he continues to add to his young legacy as a hero for the French.

In this World Cup, he became the youngest player to ever score a goal in the competition and he went on to impress even more as he scored a brace against the Argentines and was the number one problem that Lionel Messi and company could not figure out throughout their match-up.

However, Mbappe isn’t the only talent in the squad as they boast talent across the pitch. Antoine Griezmann has also been a constant threat for the French squad throughout the campaign and will likely play a big role if France want to get a win.

Another thing for the French is that they are playing in almost full capacity as they have no major injuries so far in their squad and only Blaise Matuidi will be missed as he is serving a suspension due to accumulated yellow cards in the World Cup.

URUGUAY POWERHOUSE

As for the South American outfit, Uruguay have been dominant in the World Cup so far, going unbeaten in the competition and only conceding one goal while forcing seven.

The strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani has resulted in spectacular football for the nation and they are undoubtedly going to be needed to help the Uruguayans’ bid to progress.

This is where the problem comes in as Cavani seemed to pick up a knock in their round-of-16 clash against Portugal where they won 2-1 and the towering striker providing both goals for the nation.

However, if Cavani would be unable to make it, Suarez is still a handful for any defence and should come up big against France in their clash.

Outside of their impressive strike force, Uruguay have also displayed nearly impenetrable defence so far spearheaded by Diego Godin. The Atletico Madrid defender has been a rock in the back and he may be key in stopping the French offence in their coming clash.

The Uruguayans may be being overlooked yet again in the competition and they could use that to play the best football they’ve played so far in the World Cup.

PREDICTION

This is an incredible game to start the quarters in the World Cup and I am completely on the fence regarding this.

It is difficult to overlook the momentum both teams have and it may all boil down to the personnel available at the moment.

Mbappe is young and relatively inexperienced, but his display against Argentina shows that he is ready and he may elevate his game even more against Uruguay. At only 19 years old that is a scary thing to see for their opponents.

Add the fact that Cavani is still questionable at the moment, if he ever gets to play against France he is likely to be 100 per cent as well and Uruguay definitely need him to be clinical in that match.

With this, it is difficult to bet against France and they might be ready to reach the semis in a close victory over Uruguay.