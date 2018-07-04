Ospina: Colombia left everything on the field

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina believes his teammates can go home with their heads held high despite being knocked out of the World Cup in Russia.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

The South Americans’ tournament was cut short on Tuesday night when they drew 1-1 with England in their last-16 clash, after goals from Harry Kane and Yerry Mina, only to lose 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

🗣️"So that's what it feels like"‼️ All the online fun as the 🦁🦁🦁 win a penalty shootout for the first time ever in the #fifaworldcup.#Russia2018 #quarterfinals Are the fans going over the top❓https://t.co/4CnoIiXvKq — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 4, 2018

After the first six penalties of the shootout, Colombia was leading 3-2 thanks to Ospina, who saved Jordan Henderson’s spot-kick, but Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca were unable to slot their penalties and the Three Lions progressed.

Despite the bitter disappointment of leaving the tournament, Ospina believes the Colombia players should have no regrets because they left everything out on the field in Moscow.

“We’re going [home] sad, but now is the time to raise your head,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“[The team] left every ounce of sweat. We are running out of the adventure at the World Cup, but we are leaving with a clear conscience that we gave it everything on the field.

“As it is said, it is a lottery, there was fortune [saving Henderson’s penalty] at first, but then two failed and that’s how it is.”