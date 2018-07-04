Brave Japan show Asia the way forward

John Duerden argues that Japan’s cavalier attitude against Belgium should be applauded rather than scorned.

You can say one thing about Asian teams at the 2018 World Cup: there was never a dull moment. There was Saudi Arabia getting thrashed in the opening game, Iran pushing Portugal and Spain all the way, Australia frustrated against Denmark, Korea stunning Germany and the world and then Japan winning hearts and minds, if not quite the game against Belgium.

It all marks a welcome change from events of 2014 when four teams collected just three points between them. This time five managed 15, an average of three each. That is a fourfold improvement on Brazil 2014. A small improvement next time around and then there will be more than one team making the knockout stage.

Japan lasted the longest and the memories of the Samurai Blue will take a long time to fade. After Korea defeated Germany and eliminated the world champions, it seemed certain that the sight of Son Heung-min passing the ball into an empty net in the 96th minute was going to be the abiding Asian memory of the World Cup. But then there was that delightful shot from Takashi Inui to put Japan 2-0 ahead against Belgium and in sight of a first ever quarter-final appearance.

In the end, Belgium came back to win 3-2 with a last-minute goal, a devastating blow. That it was perhaps the most entertaining game of an entertaining tournament will not be much comfort for Japan but there is comfort to be had.

Among the plaudits –and it is pleasing that after some scathing reaction to the Samurai Blue’s controversial tactics against Poland in the previous game that Japan quickly restored their positive international image –was some criticism.

With just seconds remaining and with the score at 2-2, extra time was looming.

Japan had a corner and did not do what most teams -especially those that have just lost a two goal lead –would do. They did not waste the few seconds left passing it around the corner flag and then regroup for the following 30 minutes. They threw men forward and tried to win the game in normal time. They thought of nothing else but to score a goal.

This has been labelled as naive in some quarters because Keisuke Honda’s corner went straight into the arms of the goalkeeper who started a devastating counter-attack that resulted in a Belgium goal.

Fabio Capello was commentating on Italian television and was not impressed. “Honda should have kept the ball until the final whistle. That was irresponsible.” There was plenty more where that came from and it is an understandable criticism. Most teams would waste the remaining seconds and give themselves extra time to score again or even settle for penalties.

That may have been the logical thing to do but there should be more appreciation of Japan’s attacking intent. There may have been some tearing their hair out when the cross came over with so many blue shirts waiting but there should also be a recognition that this was a team that was trying to do all it could to score, to win the game. This was more than naivety — it was bravery.

Against Poland coach Akira Nishino told his team to stop playing for the last ten minutes and rely on Senegal not scoring against Colombia in the other game. He saw the risk of Senegal scoring less than the risk of trying to score against Poland and letting the Europeans in.

If that was putting Japan’s destiny in the hands of two other teams, against Belgium, the Samurai Blue tried to take control in the most dramatic way imaginable. As ever it comes down to results. Nishino’s tactics from Poland were vindicated as Japan went through. If Japan had scored from that corner then he would have been hailed for his tactical genius as well as his bravery.

Even though it failed, it was still brave and it should be applauded especially in Asia. Here was an Asian team going toe to toe with a global heavyweight full of players famous around the world. And here was an Asian team believing it could win and doing everything they could in order to do so. There was no sitting back in the hope of snatching a goal or going through on penalties.

Perhaps Honda and others may regret that last minute but, as they say, it is better to regret something you did than something you didn’t. Japan, believing in themselves, tried something risky and dangerous and, this time, it didn’t work. But the attitude and belief was a breath of fresh air and has shown Asia the way and there is no reason to be frightened of the so-called big boys.