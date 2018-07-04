Andersson: Sweden are not satisfied with last-eight

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has warned England that his team are not satisfied with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Swedes reached the last eight on Tuesday following a dogged performance that saw them beat Switzerland 1-0.

A deflected shot from Emil Forsberg was the difference in Saint Petersburg as the Scandinavians reached the last eight for the first time since 1994.

What an amazing display, Team Sweden! Can you believe it, we're through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Switzerland 1-0! pic.twitter.com/WkwQ02NkF5 — Sweden.se (@swedense) July 3, 2018

They will now play England in Samara on Saturday, with Andersson warning there is more to come.

“We’re not satisfied with this,” he said. ”We want to win the next match as well. If you start to lower the bar or your ambition that’s not going to be satisfying.

“Hopefully in the future I will look back on this with pride but for now, I focus on the next match on Saturday.”

He added that team spirit was key to their success.

“We really are a team as a whole. The team fighting for the team is what prevails for the people out on the pitch, and all of us on the sidelines.”