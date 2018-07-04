Southgate: I don’t want to go home yet

England manager Gareth Southgate praised his squad after their dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia at the World Cup on Tuesday, adding that he is not ready to leave Russia yet.

The win in Moscow, England’s first shootout victory in a World Cup after defeats in 1990, 1998 and 2006, sets up a quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday.

It was a victory that left Southgate proud.

“Fantastic,” said Southgate. “We deserved it as well. We played so well in the 90 minutes.”

“We showed resilience to come back from huge disappointment and kept calm. It’s huge credit to all our players and staff.

“Shootouts are tough. We had talked long and hard about owning the process of a shootout. They kept calm. The players have taken it all on board. It’s a special moment for us.

“We looked at technique, how we needed to be as a team, the goalkeeper’s role.

Keeper Jordan Pickford was the hero, saving Carlos Bacca’s spot kick.

“Today was a special night for every Englishman,” Southgate added.

“The fans that were here were outnumbered but I’m delighted for them and everyone at home.

“We’re trying to write our own history, and I’ve talked to the players about that. They write their own stories. We don’t have to be bowed by the pressure of the past.

“This was special but I want us to go on. I don’t want to go home yet.”

Southgate said he was now turning his attention to Saturday and Sweden.

“But now I’m thinking about Sweden. They are another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years.”