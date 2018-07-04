England go through on penalties

England broke their shootout hoodoo to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties at the Otkrytiye Arena on Tuesday.

Colombia 1 England 1

Ospina keeps out early free-kick from Young

Kane (54′) opens scoring from the spot

Pickford denies Uribe at the death

Mina heads home resulting corner

England win 4-3 in the shootout

Match Summary

A fiery round-of-16 encounter in Moscow remained deadlocked at the break, before Gareth Southgate’s side drew first blood with a spot-kick from Harry Kane.

However, Los Cafeteros hit back through Yerry Mina’s last-gasp equaliser to force extra time. After a goalless additional 30 minutes, Jordan Pickford crucially denied Carlos Bacca from the spot and Eric Dier fired the Three Lions into the last eight.

Full Report

England created the better chances in a scrappy first half, which saw tempers threaten to boil over.

David Ospina had the only meaningful save of the half to make in the sixth minute when he was forced to punch away Ashley Young’s free-kick from an acute angle on the left.

A good move on the right from the Three Lions on 16 minutes saw Kieran Trippier make his way to the right byline before delivering a cross to the back post, where Kane steered a leaning header onto the roof of the net.

Colombia’s first sniff at goal came to Johan Mojica, who blazed high and wide from distance on the left six minutes later, while Juan Quintero dragged an effort wide of the right post from 22 yards out on 33 minutes after being teed up by Radamel Falcao.

Wilmar Barrios was fortunate to only receive a yellow card on 41 minutes when he appeared to headbutt Jordan Henderson as they jostled near the wall at a free-kick on the left, which Trippier curled wide of the near post.

There were chances at both ends in stoppage time, as Kane fired wide of the left post from 25 yards out, before Quintero drew a comfortable save out of Pickford with a strike from a similar distance.

Los Cafeteros continued to test the referee’s limits in the second half and it proved costly in the 54th minute. After both sets of players had just been spoken to, Kane was hauled down by Carlos Sanchez as the striker went up for a corner, resulting in a penalty. Kane went down the middle to beat a diving Ospina from 12 yards out.

Half-chances followed for the English as Dele Alli and Harry Maguire both missed the target with headers, but a mistake from Kyle Walker nearly let the South Americans back into the contest nine minutes from time.

Bacca pounced on the loose pass to spring a counter and play in Juan Cuadrado on the right, but the winger showed a lack of composure as he blasted over from 14 yards out.

Falcao was presented with two late opportunities, with the striker heading Mojica’s cross from the left wide at the back post on 86 minutes, before producing a routine save out of Pickford with a strike from 25 yards out moments later.

Pickford pulled off an outstanding save to palm away Mateus Uribe’s dipping volley from a long way out deep into injury time, but he was beaten at the resulting corner as the Colombians kept their dreams alive. Mina rose high to direct a downward header into the back of the net off Trippier’s head and the bar.

Colombia went closest in the first half of extra time as Davinson Sanchez headed over from a corner, before Falcao connected with Mojica’s cross from the left and placed his header wide at the back post.

Danny Rose was inches away from restoring England’s lead on 112 minutes after he linked up well with Henderson on the left and hit a low shot across Ospina just beyond the far post.

Dier then wasted a glorious chance to avoid penalties as he directed a free header over from a 115th-minute corner. Ospina produced a fantastic save to keep out Henderson’s effort, but Uribe failed to capitalise as he struck the bar from 12 yards out. Pickford then threw out a hand to prevent Bacca from scoring and Dier made no mistake to secure England’s progress.