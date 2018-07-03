FIFA World Cup

Meunier: Neymar is the best I’ve played with or against

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier admits he doesn’t have a plan to stop Brazil star Neymar because he is simply too unpredictable.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

The two Paris Saint-Germain teammates will square off on Friday when the Red Devils take on the Selecao in the World Cup quarter-finals in Russia, and Meunier is at a loss for ways to negate Neymar’s attacking talents.

Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16, thanks to goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino, while Belgium came back from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in their round of 16 clash on Monday night.

“I do not know how to stop him. He is very unpredictable,” Meunier told Globo Esporte.

“Neymar is probably the best player I’ve ever played with or against.

“Anyway, I’ll do my best. I know we have a chance, but I also know that it is very complicated to stop them, not just Neymar. [Philippe] Coutinho, [Roberto] Firmino, [Gabriel] Jesus, Marcelo, the whole team.”

Comments