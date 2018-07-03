Makoto Hasebe follows Honda in Japan retirement

Makoto Hasebe is the second Japan veteran to call it a day on the international stage following Japan’s painful exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Samurai Blue’s World Cup dream ended on Monday when they conceded in the 94th minute to lose 3-2 to Belgium, despite having lead 2-0 early in the second half.

It was still a valiant effort from Japan but the washout began immediately after the match when iconic midfielder Keisuke Honda announced his retirement from international football.

"Despite the pre-tournament prophecies of doom and gloom, Japanese football isn't exactly in a bad state. In case anyone needed proof, @jfa_samuraiblue did a pretty good job on Monday."@gabetan13 reviews #JPN's brave #WorldCup effort! # #BELJPNhttps://t.co/NQ0wV21CeT — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 2, 2018

And, on Tuesday evening, he was followed by captain Makoto Hasebe, who took to his official Instagram account to end 13 years of service for his country, eight of which he served as captain.

“First of all, thank you so much for your great support for the national team at the World Cup in Russia,” said the 34-year-old.

“The power you provided pushed the Japanese national team forward.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the colleagues who fought together with me for about 12 and a half years since 2006, and to all the Japanese people who supported me so much.

“Especially for the eight years that I served as captain, everyone supported everyone [and] I was happy to have fought with you in this era.

“There were many things we experienced over the 12 and a half years, both delight and disappointment.

“The time I walked with you [the Japanese fans] is an important treasure for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Last but not least, I am now also a supporter of the national team. Let’s dream about the Japanese national team together.”

A heartbreaking end to the #WorldCup for Makoto Hasebe and Japan, who fall in dramatic fashion to Belgium. Hold your heads high, boys. You gave a hell of an effort 👊#InternationalEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sh4tDrrlF5 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) July 2, 2018

Hasebe finishes his international career with 114 caps to his name and will now focus on his club commitments in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.