Makoto Hasebe follows Honda in Japan retirement

Makoto Hasebe is the second Japan veteran to call it a day on the international stage following Japan’s painful exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The Samurai Blue’s World Cup dream ended on Monday when they conceded in the 94th minute to lose 3-2 to Belgium, despite having lead 2-0 early in the second half.
It was still a valiant effort from Japan but the washout began immediately after the match when iconic midfielder Keisuke Honda announced his retirement from international football.
"Despite the pre-tournament prophecies of doom and gloom, Japanese football isn't exactly in a bad state. In case anyone needed proof, @jfa_samuraiblue did a pretty good job on Monday."@gabetan13 reviews #JPN's brave #WorldCup effort! # #BELJPNhttps://t.co/NQ0wV21CeT
And, on Tuesday evening, he was followed by captain Makoto Hasebe, who took to his official Instagram account to end 13 years of service for his country, eight of which he served as captain.
“First of all, thank you so much for your great support for the national team at the World Cup in Russia,” said the 34-year-old.
“The power you provided pushed the Japanese national team forward.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the colleagues who fought together with me for about 12 and a half years since 2006, and to all the Japanese people who supported me so much.
“Especially for the eight years that I served as captain, everyone supported everyone [and] I was happy to have fought with you in this era.
まず始めに、ロシアW杯での日本代表チームへの多大なるサポート本当にありがとうございました。 皆様からの力が日本代表チームを前へと押し進めて下さいました。本当に感謝しています。 そして僕個人としては、この大会を最後に日本代表にひとつの区切りをつけさせていただきたいと思います。 日本代表という場所はクラブとは違い、いつ誰が選ばれるかわからないところであるので、いち選手からこのように発信する事は自分本位である事は承知しています。 しかし、2006年から約12年半という長い間共に戦った仲間たち、多大なるサポートをして下さった日本の皆様に感謝の気持ちを伝えさせていただきたいと思い、こうして書かせていただいています。 日の丸を胸に戦った時間は僕にとって誇りであり、なにものにも代え難い素晴らしいものでした。 共に戦った7名の監督方、コーチングスタッフ、代表スタッフのみんな、そして素晴らしきチームメイトたち、最高の仲間でした。 特に主将を務めさせていただいた8年間は皆に支えられてばかりでした。 貴方達と共に同じ時代に戦えた事は幸せでした。 そして日本代表サポーターの皆様、これまでのサポートに心からの感謝を伝えさせていただきます。 12年半の間、様々な事がありました。 歓喜も失望も共に味わいましたね。 良いときもそうでないときも僕たちの背中を押してくださいましたね。 皆様と共に歩んだ時間は僕にとって大切な宝物です。心から、ありがとう！！ 最後になりますが、これからは僕も日本代表チームのサポーターです。 一緒に日本代表チームに夢を見ていきましょう！！！ 長谷部誠
“There were many things we experienced over the 12 and a half years, both delight and disappointment.
“The time I walked with you [the Japanese fans] is an important treasure for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
“Last but not least, I am now also a supporter of the national team. Let’s dream about the Japanese national team together.”
A heartbreaking end to the #WorldCup for Makoto Hasebe and Japan, who fall in dramatic fashion to Belgium.
Hold your heads high, boys. You gave a hell of an effort 👊#InternationalEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sh4tDrrlF5
Hasebe finishes his international career with 114 caps to his name and will now focus on his club commitments in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.