2018 FIFA World Cup Asian Team of the Tournament

With Asia now out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the Asian Team of the Tournament from Russia 2018.

So, in the end, it was not to be as Japan’s dramatic and heartbreaking 3-2 Round of 16 loss to Belgium on Monday spelled the end of Asia’s participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Samurai Blue certainly produced their fair share of highlights, as did the likes of Iran, Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic who all tasted victory – the latter pulling off a stunning 2-0 triumph over 2014 champions Germany.

There were also some disappointing moments but, after all the dust has settled, many of the continent’s footballers have enhanced their reputations on world football’s biggest stage.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks our best Asian XI, along with seven substitutes and a manager, from Russia 2018.

Goalkeeper: Cho Hyun-woo (Korea Republic)

The first pick already threw up a real headache with two goalkeepers excelling in Russia.

But, while Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand who famously saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Cho Hyun-woo who ultimately got the nod for his consistency and overall displays over three matches.

The Daegu FC man started strongly against Sweden, was hardly at fault in the 2-1 loss to Mexico, but then produced an outstanding performance – littered with world-class saves – as his side stunned outgoing champions Germany 2-0.

Right-back: Ramin Rezaeian (Iran)

Despite facing a monumental obstacle to overcome in their path the Round of 16, having been pitted against European giants Spain and Portugal, as well as Morocco, in Group B, Team Melli certainly looked up for the challenge.

It helped having players like Ramin Rezaeian, who never shied away from pitting himself against some famous opponents.

The right-back’s take-no-prisoners approach, as well as his energy in pushing forward, saw him emerge as one of Iran’s top performers.

Centre-back: Morteza Pouraliganji (Iran)

He currently plies his trade in Qatar with Al Sadd but, if the scouts from Europe were paying any attention to Iran, it should not take long for Morteza Pouraliganji to earn a move to the continent.

Pouraliganji is always up for a one-on-one duel and, while not the tallest of centre-backs, is excellent in the air as well.

Still, it is his reading of the game that is arguably his strongest asset and his composure and confidence was a key factor behind an organised and disciplined Iran defence.

Centre-back: Gen Shoji (Japan)

It’s debatable which is more remarkable – the fact that Gen Shoji is only 25 or that he is still playing in his homeland with Kashima Antlers.

Having been chosen as Maya Yoshida’s partner ahead of the more-experienced Tomoaki Makino, Shoji was not overawed by the occasion and comfortably held his own against the likes of Radamel Falcao and M’Baye Niang.

Yoshida was also in the running for some indomitable displays but the way Shoji handled Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku despite plying his trade in a far different setting deserved credit, and the future looks bright for the powerfully-built defender.

Left-back: Yuto Nagatomo (Japan)

If there were any doubts over Yuto Nagatomo’s place in the Japan starting XI heading into the tournament, they were resoundingly put to bed as he rolled back the year with a series of all-action displays.

Despite – on occasion – coming up against opponents close to half his age, the Galatasaray man was never caught out for pace despite turning 32 in a couple of months.

And, when pushing forward, Nagatomo was at his adventurous best as he formed a dangerous partnership down the left with Takashi Inui.

Centre midfield: Abdullah Otayf (Saudi Arabia)

Not many Saudi Arabia players would have departed from Russia with their reputations greatly enhanced, but Abdullah Otayf was one such person.

Even from their humbling 5-0 loss to the hosts in the opening game, the Al Hilal anchorman never gave his opponents time on the ball, was tidy in possession and even showed good drive despite being the least-attacking of the Green Falcons‘ midfield trio.

While he has spent most of his career as a defensive midfield, his deft first-time pass to release Salem Al-Dawsari for Saudi Arabia’s 95th-minute winner against Egypt suggests that he could eventually evolve into a more dynamic footballer.

Centre midfield: Makoto Hasebe (Japan)

Following Japan’s heartbreaking Round of 16 at the hands of Belgium, there were always going to be stalwarts calling it a day.

Although he has not been one of the more-illustrious names, when compared to the likes of Keisuke Honda or Shinji Kagawa, Makoto Hasebe’s departure from the international scene will leave a huge void for the Samurai Blue.

As captain of the Japanese for the last eight years, the assured but modest Hasebe led his team by example and was a real driving force in the engine room, defending resolutely when required but also usually being the first to initiate an attack when in possession.

Right winger: Mathew Leckie (Australia)

Like Saudi Arabia, Australia largely had a campaign to forget but, like Otayf, Mathew Leckie is one who can head home with his head held high.

In a four-pronged attack that had plenty of endeavour but mostly lacked a cutting edge, the Hertha Berlin man regularly looked like the likeliest to provide a breakthrough with his powerful running and creativity in the final third.

At the age of 27, Leckie is also now primed to step up and be a real leader for the Socceroos as the likes of Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak head towards the end of their international careers.

Attacking midfield: Son Heung-min (Korea Republic)

Following his rise to prominence with Tottenham, Son Heung-min was expected to be the standout Asian player at Russia 2018.

Even though Korea Republic ultimately flattered to deceive, Son showed why he is so highly rated as he led the line for them – sometimes singlehandedly – and signed off on a high by scoring the second in that 2-0 win over Germany.

His earlier goal – a late consolation in the 2-1 loss to Mexico – will go down as one of the best strikers of the tournament, but it was the way he inspired his team-mates and was willing to take the game on against more-illustrious opponents that made him shine.

Left winger: Takashi Inui (Japan)

Real Betis’ decision to announce the signing of Takashi Inui with a video featuring Japanese popular culture icons may have been a curious one, but their rush to secure his services from Eibar even before the start of the World Cup was anything but.

Inui finishes his campaign as arguably the best performer in an excellent Samurai Blue outfit, netting two cracking goals against Senegal and Belgium.

The former VfL Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt man may have just turned 30 but, as a relatively late bloomer with only 31 caps to his name, could still have plenty to offer his national team, especially with the 2019 AFC Asian Cup on the horizon.

Striker: Yuya Osako (Japan)

Like with the goalkeeper position, the spot to lead the line in our Asian Best XI was a two-horse race and Iran’s Sardar Azmoun was an equally deserving candidate, although – in the end – it had to be Yuya Osako.

His campaign got off to a flyer when he headed home a corner to win it for Japan as they beat Colombia 2-1, and – throughout the campaign – he consistently impressed with the way he played his role of target man to perfection.

While he may only weigh 70kg, Osako raised more than a few eyebrows with the way he matched it with Belgium’s Vincent Kompany in the strength stakes and, with his sublime first touch and intelligent passing, was key to Japan holding up play and building attacks in the opposition half.

Manager: Akira Nishino (Japan)

How does one take over a national team just 70 days before the start of their World Cup campaign and still reach the Round of 16? Well, if the person in question is Akira Nishino, that’s how.

Yes, Japan did receive some criticism for the tentative way they played out their 1-0 loss to Poland to advance from the group stage only by virtue of a superior disciplinary record over third-placed Senegal in Group H.

Nonetheless, the Samurai Blue were overall a well-drilled outfit that always carried out their game plan to perfection, were never afraid to show attacking intent against any opponents, and deserve praise – not criticism – for going all out for the win even in the 94th minute against Belgium, which ultimately cost them dearly.

Substitutes: Alireza Beiranvand (Iran); Trent Sainsbury (Australia); Yaseer Al-Shahrani (Saudi Arabia); Omid Ebrahimi (Iran); Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia); Lee Jae-sung (Korea Republic); Sardar Azmoun (Iran)