Tite: Neymar back to his best

Brazil coach Tite has hailed Neymar’s impact during their 2-0 win over Mexico, claiming that the PSG forward is back to his best after a lengthy injury absence.

Neymar has had an unspectacular World Cup so far, although by no means unproductive. In four games to date, he has scored two goals, including one in the last 16 triumph.

According to Tite, it is no surprise that the 26-year-old is only finding top gear now, as he is only just hitting full fitness after recovering from a metatarsal injury.

“I’m going to tell you something: Neymar went three and a half months without playing a match. At the top level, this is a lot,” said Tite after Brazil booked their spot in the quarterfinals.

“The other thing I’m going to say is: Brazil was following this and we say a top-notch athlete would need four or five matches to regain their fitness.

“In the previous match, he already played very well, and he repeated that standard that he has reached before, giving his quality and his excellence.”

Brazil will face Belgium in the next round, with the match scheduled to kick off at 18h00 GMT on Friday.