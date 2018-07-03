Martinez hails Belgium’s determination

Roberto Martinez has hailed the desire shown by his Belgium side during their 3-2 win over Japan in the last 16 of the World Cup at the Rostov Arena.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

Having gone 2-0 down in the second half on Monday, Belgium rallied back, with goals from Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli to seal a sensational comeback win.

This has to go down as a @FIFAWorldCup classic‼️@jfa_samuraiblue gave it their all in a brave display but @BelRedDevils produced a monumental fightback to advance into the quarter-finals 😮😮😮 #WorldCup #BEL #JPN #BELJPNhttps://t.co/yzw0A1sRCR — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 2, 2018

“I think overall, we created over 20 opportunities, which shows the hungry nature of this group of players, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Martinez.

“Today is not about tactics, it’s not about mistakes. Today is about the desire of a group of players. They wanted to get into the quarter-finals and face Brazil.

“We need to celebrate that and everyone back in Belgium needs to be extremely proud of this group of players.”

In qualifying for the quarter-finals, the Red Devils have repeated what they achieved in 2014. They will now be looking to go one better, having lost 1-0 to Argentina that year.

Belgium’s clash against Brazil will take place on Friday at 18h00 GMT.