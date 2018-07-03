Twitter roasts Neymar after antics

The twitterverse had a full go at Neymar following another painful performance in Brazil’s Round of 16 win over Mexico on Tuesday.

The superstar striker is known for drawing fouls on the pitch and has no doubt developed a reputation among referees for doing so.

Case in point: While down ‘injured’ (we’ll never know), an impatient Miguel Layun of Mexico went to retrieve the ball and initiated a sneaky step on Neymar’s ankle…

While it looked intentional, the delayed reaction from Neymar suggests it wasn’t as painful as he lead it out to be, so it was likely an attempt to get officials to card Layun. There was no card issued and Neymar’s dubious reputation lives on. It’s a pity, because the PSG star can certainly ride tackles when he wants to.

The reaction on twitter made for a few chuckles…