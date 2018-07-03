FIFA World Cup

Internet reacts to an epic WC night

Monday night was the best night of the World Cup so far.

It started with an increasingly strong looking Brazil side seeing off the challenge of a talented Mexico in Samara, before what will probably go down as the best match of the tournament as Belgium came back from the dead to edge Japan with the last kick of what was an enthralling match.

More about Brazil later, but it would be wrong not to start with Belgium’s remarkable 3-2 comeback win over the Samurai Blue.

It was a game that had everything; superb goals, goal-saving blocks and stupendous saves were in abundance.

In fact the only things it didn’t have were play-acting and time-wasting. Credit to the two teams on this score.

It all looked lost for Roberto Martinez’s side after Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui struck in the first seven minutes of the second half to give Japan a seemingly unassailable lead – remember, no team had come back from a 2-0 deficit to win a World Cup knockout game since West Germany in 1970.

Yet, spurred on by the double substitution of Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli in the 65th minute, and then Jan Vertonghen’s somewhat fortunate headed effort minutes later. Belgium hit two further goals, one from each sub, to strike a dagger through Japanese hearts.

Roberto Martinez – tactical genius!

Although some didn’t feel that way at the time.

Japan also rightly earned their fair share of praise.

As did their outstanding fans!

Japan and their fans earned a level of praise that Neymar can only dream about.

Despite playing a pivotal part in his side’s impressive 2-0 win over Mexico, the PSG striker continues to annoy fans with his antics and play-acting.

Although, to be fair he was actually trod on by Layun for this one.

Still, Internet reaction was predictably divided.

Brazil, meanwhile, earned nothing but praise.

What was your favourite moment from a memorable World Cup Monday?

