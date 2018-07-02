Southgate happy with Pickford’s performances

England manager Gareth Southgate has jumped to the defence of under-fire goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, urging him not to pay attention to critics.

Everton keeper Pickford was criticised for failing to save Adnan Januzaj’s winner in Belgium’s 1-0 triumph over the Three Lions in their final group game, with opposite number Thibaut Courtois saying that he was smaller than most goalkeepers at the tournament.

“Of course some keepers are 6ft 6in, but they have attributes that they’re not so good at. And you get slightly smaller ones who are athletically better and have different skill sets. So, it’s rare to find perfection in anybody,” said Southgate, according to Sky Sports.

The former Aston Villa defender suggested that he disagrees with those who blame Pickford for Januzaj’s goal.

“I’m really pleased with Jordan’s performances. He knows the belief I have in him. He is an important fit for the way we want to play.

“I don’t think he’s had much chance with the goals that have gone in. That can be a goalkeeper’s lot at times.

“But he has to make sure he knows the views of those who are important and, like everyone else, cut himself away from the outside views that can start to inhibit your thinking.”

Pickford will have his chance to silence critics when England take on Colombia in Tuesday’s last 16 clash.