Drogba heaps praise on friend Lukaku

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba says he’s proud to see his prodigy Romelu Lukaku starring at the World Cup in Russia.

Lukaku has scored four goals already at the finals and will be a potential match-winner when Belgium meet Japan on Monday night looking to try and book their spot in the quarter-finals.

In an interview with the BBC, Drogba has revealed how he took a young Lukaku under his wing at Chelsea seven years ago.

“When I look at what Romelu Lukaku is doing at this World Cup, I am so proud,” he said.

“Romelu is a player and person I have a special relationship with. I have known him since he first came to Chelsea at the age of 18 in 2011, and we are really close.

“He is more than my very good friend, he is a kid I love and he is like my younger brother – someone I have always tried to help.”

Lukaku struggled to make an impact at Chelsea and made only one start and 10 substitute appearances in the league for the west London side, while also being loaned out to West Brom and Everton.

A permanent move to Everton allowed Lukaku to settle and to show his true potential in front of goal, as he netted 68 times in the league in four seasons for the Toffees.

That brought a big money move to Manchester United, with whom the 25-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions last term.

“I know things have not always been easy for him but the reason he is doing so well in Russia is down to the character he has shown throughout his career and the hard work he has put in to get here,” Drogba explained.

“Of course, Belgium are creating lots of chances for him – if you have Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Dries Mertens behind you, then as a striker you know they will provide food for you,” he continued.

“But the rest is down to him. I had service like that at Chelsea, and I always thought to myself: ‘If you don’t eat well now, then you are the one responsible.’

“What I mean by that is if you have got people delivering good balls to you then if you miss it is your fault – and that is the mentality Romelu has got too.”

The Ivorian, who arranged for Lukaku a seat next to himself in the Chelsea dressing room back in his early days, believes there is a real sense of togetherness in the Belgium camp and sees no reason why Lukaku and his team can’t go all the way in Russia.

“I am still challenging him, for example to get more goals for United next season than the 27 he got last season, and to get the Golden Boot at this World Cup too,” he said.

“I have been to see him at Belgium’s training camp in Moscow and we did not speak seriously then.

“It was just normal chat between friends, making jokes about players and watching Croatia’s win over Argentina at the same time.

“We were just having fun and it was clear that Romelu and the Belgium squad are in a good place, not just playing well and winning games.

“That is one of the reasons I am backing them to do so well at this tournament, and with Romelu in this sort of form, they definitely have a chance.”