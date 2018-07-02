World Cup 2018: The Twilight Zone (Adios, Argentina and Portugal)

By Ced Seredrica

Now that Portugal and Argentina are out of the World Cup, where do Seleção das Quinas and La Albiceleste go from here? Here are a few talking points to what the future might bring.

WILL THE G.O.A.T. (S) RETIRE?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi are presently two of the best players in the planet. Their respective national teams are built around them. With possibly the last major tournament for both stars, the question is: Will both of them retire?

It wasn’t supposed to end this way 😢 pic.twitter.com/wvMC0trXie — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 30, 2018

Cristiano will be 38 and Messi will be 35 in the next edition in Qatar. Cristiano has stated before that he has the body of a 20 y/o and can play on beyond 40 but that remains to be seen. Messi on the other hand has already retired from national team duties before, it is not impossible that he retires again, but for good this time. It’s now going to be a waiting game on “THE DECISIONS” of two of the best players in this generation.

LIFE AFTER THE WORLD CUP.

Argentina and Portugal are considered powerhouses in world football. Both nations produce quality footballers consistently. If both stars do retire after the tournament, we can all agree that it’s not going to be an easy task for both national teams moving forward. For these national teams to move on and achieve lofty heights without these two immense talents is going to have to be a team effort for each. Luckily, there are a few players that look ready to step up.

Cada dia mais perto…sempre no foco💪🏼🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/HsPSjkKfZQ — André Silva (@andrevsilva19) June 11, 2018

Portugal’s Andre Silva has seen his form take a dip after his big money transfer from Porto to AC Milan. The young forward has only scored two goals in almost 1000 minutes of Serie A action. His 24 appearances have mostly been off the bench for the Rossoneri. But making up for his poor domestic output, Silva has scored eight goals in 14 Europa League appearances. If Portugal is to contend in the upcoming UEFA nation’s league, Silva has to show that he is ready to fill the large shoes that Ronaldo might leave.

Bruma has scored 3 goals at the 2017 U21 Euros; no other player in the competition has more. Unfortunately, not enough to save Portugal. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/mGBNwM3jBO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2017

Another player that Seleção das Quinas can rely on in the future would be Armindo Tué Na Bangna, better known as Bruma. The RB Leipzig winger is known as a speed merchant. The Guinea-Bissau born winger can beat his man off the dribble and hit rockets from long range. A player that can play on both wings, cutting inside from the left and putting crosses in from the right, Bruma is a dangerous attacking piece for the Portuguese that can cause nightmares for the opposition with his power and pace.

🇦🇷 Paolo Dybala scored more goals for Juventus last season than he played minutes at the #WorldCup ⚽ Goals For Juventus: 26

⏰ Minutes For Argentina: 22 🤷‍♂ 📝 @jeffrueter pic.twitter.com/4WEIqMmphY — SPORF (@Sporf) June 30, 2018

Messi has retired from the National team before, and it’s looking likely that he will hang up his international boots again and for the last time in the near future. With Argentina’s old guards likely retiring, it’s going to be Paulo Dybala’s team to lead. The Juventus man has had his best season to date for the Old Lady. Scoring 26 goals in all competitions for the Turin giants. Dybala has been anointed as Messi’s successor before in the past. Now it’s time for him to live up to the hype. Dybala, only 24, still has at least 2 World Cups left in him. To be successful, he has to let the disappointment of this 2018 debacle quickly fade out of memory.

🇦🇷 Ezequiel Barco (19) and Atlanta United are firing on all cylinders ⤵️ 📈🆚 Orlando (4-0 win)

✅ 1 ⚽️

✅ 4 🔑 passes

✅ 90% pass completion

✅ 65 touches Barco & Atlanta sit atop Major League Soccer. 🔝 They also played in front of 72,000 tonight. 😮 #ATLUTD #barco pic.twitter.com/g0Ghm7nggv — Football Wonderkidz (@thefootyfuture) July 1, 2018

One upcoming talent that no one has heard of that could play a role for La Albiceleste is Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco. The current Argentine U-20 international is the most expensive purchase in MLS history, costing the American side 15 million dollars. Under the guidance of ex-Barcelona head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the diminutive midfielder is thriving with the five stripes, scoring four goals and adding an assist in 13 appearances on the way to being named one of the youngest MLS All Stars in MLS history. If he continues this trajectory, a big money move to Europe and a place in the senior Argentina setup will not be far behind.

COACHING UNCERTAINTY.

Fernando Santos is expected to stay after leading Portugal to the round of 16. The same can’t be said for Jorge Sampaoli. The Argentine coach is due some sympathy, being the third coach to take over the team in qualifying. Reaching the World Cup was in no point a sure bet at that point but Sampaoli prevailed. The problem was Sampaoli’s tactical naivety. Failing to stamp a playing identity throughout the tournament, unable to settle into a formation and tactic ultimately doomed the team, even with talents like Leo Messi and Sergio Aguero in his lineup.

Some rumors starting to circulate that Argentina’s Jorge Sampaoli will no longer be the coach. Expect increasing reports in the upcoming hours. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 1, 2018

Sampaoli staying beyond the tournament will be a shock, River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo is the rumored successor to lead the new project. Whoever the new coach will be has to handle the uncertainty of potentially having a team without Lionel Messi.

Marcelo Gallardo appears to be the main candidate by the media to become the new Argentina coach. Many reporting that Jorge Sampaoli will not remain as manager of the team. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 2, 2018

Whatever the decisions of Messi and Ronaldo may be, both Portugal and Argentina has to look into the future and not hit the panic button. It’s time for both nations to look themselves hard in the mirror and think of what their priority is. Success is not guaranteed in international football. With no major tournaments on the horizon, the time to prepare is as early as now. Both nations will have to lay down the foundations properly if they are to continue their place in the upper echelons of world football.