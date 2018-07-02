Kagawa, Honda: We’re playing for Asia

Japan’s World Cup stars tell Scott McIntyre they are proud to represent the whole continent in the knockout stages.

With just one of Asia’s five representatives still standing at the FIFA World Cup, Japan has declared that they are flying the flag for the entire continent as they face a mammoth Round of 16 clash with Belgium tomorrow.

Despite the quintet of Japan, Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Australia having collected the AFC’s highest ever points haul from the Group Stage, it was only the Japanese that managed to book a second round spot.

What a World Cup for Asia. Every Asian team with a win. South Korea beating the defending champions. Japan getting through to the next round. Every team scoring at least once. And to think it all started so terribly with the 1st game of the tournament. — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) June 28, 2018

Star midfielder Shinji Kagawa told FOX Sports Asia after their final match against Poland that they are now carrying the weight of the whole continent.

“With the other four teams being eliminated it’s just us now and that’s why we want to make something special and want to make a surprise in the tournament.

“We have to show how Asian teams can play and we have good confidence and we are together and I think we can make something from this next match.”

That clash is arguably one of the toughest imaginable as Japan face the might of an in-form Belgium side, but having exceeded expectations to come this far already, another star midfielder, Keisuke Honda, told FOX Sports Asia ahead of the clash that it’s the team’s unity and mentality that will make the difference.

“We have a Japanese mentality and although we lack some skills because we don’t have great history in football, with that mentality we are never afraid against anyone…I don’t know why but we definitely have this mentality.”

The creative spark, who scored the decisive late goal in a 2-2 draw with Senegal to help secure Japan’s progression, declared too that it’s not just their own nation, but all of Asia that the team is fighting for.

“I hope all Asian countries are supporting us from now on and we should think about representing Asia and we have to show that we are an Asian team.

“Of course, we are Japan but also we are an Asian nation and we want to show that pride in being Asian as much as we can.”

England-based defender Maya Yoshida also noted that in his frequent travels he’s felt that Japan has strong support from right across the continent and declared that he wants that to continue when they face Belgium in Rostov-on-Don on Monday.

“Even if I go on holidays to the Maldives or Malaysia or Singapore or anywhere people tell me that they are supporting Japan and I hope that support will continue and I know we are representing not just Japan but also Asia and I hope we can get a good result.”

If Japan do upset the odds and progress through to the quarterfinals it would be just the third time in history – after North Korea in 1966 and South Korea in 2002 – that an AFC nation has reached the last eight and that’s the clear goal that Japan have set themselves as they continue to fly the Asian flag.

“I understand that pressure that we are now carrying in representing Asia, I don’t know how many people that is but it’s a lot, and I hope and think that all of Asia is supporting Japan.”