FIFA World Cup

De Gea misses out as other keepers shine

It was a day for goalkeepers at the World Cup on Sunday as the men between the sticks made their mark on what is becoming an increasingly crazy tournament.

First up on the hero pedestal was Russia’s Igor Akinfeev, who outshone the “best keeper in the world” David De Gea as Russia surprisingly dumped out Spain following a penalty shootout.

The 32-year old Russian stopper saved spot-kicks from Koke and Igor Aspas as the hosts eliminated the 2010 champions, while De Gea could only stand by and watch.

Cue the online jokes.

Isn’t it amazing how things can change!

Fast forward three hours and it was the turn of Kasper Schmeichel and Danijel Subasic to save some penalties.

Schmeichel was Denmark’s hero (well, for a few minutes at least) as he pulled off an injury-time penalty save from Luka Modric after Matias Jorgensen had brought down Ante Rebic.

It was a save that his father could appreciate.

Still, it wasn’t enough, as despite saving two more spot-kicks in the shootout, Schmeichel was out done by Subasic, who pulled off a remarkable three saves to put his Croatia side into the quarter-finals.

It was only the second time in World Cup history a keeper has done so.

And it now means we have one of the most open sides of the draw in World Cup history!

Who’s your tip for the final?

