De Gea misses out as other keepers shine

It was a day for goalkeepers at the World Cup on Sunday as the men between the sticks made their mark on what is becoming an increasingly crazy tournament.

First up on the hero pedestal was Russia’s Igor Akinfeev, who outshone the “best keeper in the world” David De Gea as Russia surprisingly dumped out Spain following a penalty shootout.

The 32-year old Russian stopper saved spot-kicks from Koke and Igor Aspas as the hosts eliminated the 2010 champions, while De Gea could only stand by and watch.

Cue the online jokes.

⚽️💨 Seven shots faced

👐❌ Six goals conceded Not the numbers David De Gea is used to…#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/5hPKNic3kj — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

David De Gea was watching that penalty shootout wondering what the goalkeepers were doing getting their body in the way of the ball hitting the net. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 1, 2018

"You can release De Gea's family now. He kept his word." pic.twitter.com/0k32CDw9Ac — Bateson87 (@bateson87) July 1, 2018

Isn’t it amazing how things can change!

In 2014 World Cup, Akinfeev made the Biggest Error of the Tournament Now, he's the Hero of his Nation!!#WorldCup #RUSESP pic.twitter.com/cYU5Ln2j7J — SFM 🇧🇪 🇲🇦 (@SosoSFM) July 1, 2018

Fast forward three hours and it was the turn of Kasper Schmeichel and Danijel Subasic to save some penalties.

Schmeichel was Denmark’s hero (well, for a few minutes at least) as he pulled off an injury-time penalty save from Luka Modric after Matias Jorgensen had brought down Ante Rebic.

It was a save that his father could appreciate.

Peter Schmeichel reacting to his sons penalty save is one of the best moments in this #WorldCup #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/LKtSuYAL56 — Clarke (@ClarkeHutchison) July 1, 2018

🇩🇰 Kasper Schmeichel vs Croatia: 🧤 Saves penalty in Extra Time ❌ Saves 2 penalties in shootout. 🏆 Still knocked out of the #WorldCup 💔 Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/Q8azmKANKK — 8Fact Football WC 🏆 (@8Fact_Footballl) July 1, 2018

Still, it wasn’t enough, as despite saving two more spot-kicks in the shootout, Schmeichel was out done by Subasic, who pulled off a remarkable three saves to put his Croatia side into the quarter-finals.

Schmeichel: "I can save penalties" Subasic: "Hold my beer…" pic.twitter.com/XO724NvyCp — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) July 1, 2018

It was only the second time in World Cup history a keeper has done so.

Only one keeper has saved 3 penalties in a shoot-out before Danijel Subasic It happened exactly on this day in 2006 – approximately 12 years & 3 hours ago, when Ricardo helped #POR knock out #ENG With Schmeichel also saving 3 today, 1 July is clearly a day for keepers!#CRODEN pic.twitter.com/sAVJewO2yP — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

And it now means we have one of the most open sides of the draw in World Cup history!

Wowsers. One of these teams is in a World Cup final: England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Colombia 🇨🇴

Croatia 🇭🇷

Russia 🇷🇺

Switzerland 🇨🇭

Sweden 🇸🇪 — Colin George (@ColinGeorgeBBC) July 1, 2018

Who’s your tip for the final?