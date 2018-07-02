Croatia beat Denmark in dramatic shootout

Danijel Subasic recovered from a nightmare start to help Croatia reach the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Denmark on penalties at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Jorgensen scores after 58 minutes

Mandzukic (4′) swiftly restores parity

Schmeichel saves late Modric penalty

Croatia win 3-2 in the shootout

Match Summary

The round-of-16 clash in Nizhny Novgorod got off to an electrifying start with both goals coming inside the opening five minutes. Subasic allowed Mathias Jorgensen’s shot to sneak past him in the opening minute, before Mario Mandzukic hit back for Zlatko Dalic’s side three minutes later.

Kasper Schmeichel ensured the match went to penalties when he saved Luka Modric’s spot-kick in the dying moments of extra time, but Subasic was ultimately the hero as he denied three Danes to win the shootout 3-2.

Full Report

The first knockout round continued to surprise, as Denmark took the lead just 58 seconds in, having scored just twice in their three group games.

A long thow-in from the right made its way to Mathias Jorgensen at the back post and he fired through the legs of two defenders before Subasic diverted the ball just inside the left post.

Croatia’s response was swift, although there was also an element of fortune in their fourth-minute equaliser. Henrik Dalsgaard cleared a cross into Andreas Christensen and the ball fell kindly for Mandzukic, who volleyed past Schmeichel with his left foot from seven yards out.

Subasic did better when he raced out to deny Martin Braithwaite on the slide from Christian Eriksen’s threaded pass into the box on the right three minutes before the half-hour mark, as the first half developed into a tight contest.

Schmeichel was alert to the danger two minutes later as he punched away Ivan Rakitic’s firm strike from 20 yards out and parried an angled effort from Ivan Perisic on the rebound, before the Inter Milan winger volleyed over the crossbar.

Dejan Lovren threatened from a 39th-minute free-kick from the left that he glanced wide of the far post, while Eriksen clipped the top of the bar with a lofted cross-shot from the right three minutes later.

Rakitic tested Schmeichel again in the final minute of the half after connecting with Ivan Strinic’s cutback from the left, and the second half was equally tense.

A promising move from the Danes on 56 minutes presented a chance for Braithwaite, who was off balance when he made contact with the ball on the right which flew well past the near post.

Smart work from Yussuf Yurary Poulsen on the right saw him tee up Nicolai Jorgensen on 72 minutes, but the substitute fired straight at Subasic from 16 yards out, while Eriksen failed to hit the target from 20 yards out two minutes later as his shot sailed wide of the left post.

Luka Modric produced the same result from 22 yards out at the other end on 77 minutes and Ante Rebic drew a routine save out of Schmeichel from a similar distance on the right moments later.

Both teams had chances to avoid extra time, with Perisic directing a looping header onto the roof of the net from Josip Pivaric’s delivery on the left in the 84th minute, before Lasse Schone pulled a volley to the left of the goal from 19 yards out three minutes later.

Rakitic then hit a low shot just wide of the left post from 25 yards out in stoppage time, while Braithwaite’s volley went the wrong side of the left post from the edge of the box soon afterwards.

Only one keeper has saved 3 penalties in a shoot-out before Danijel Subasic It happened exactly on this day in 2006 – approximately 12 years & 3 hours ago, when Ricardo helped #POR knock out #ENG With Schmeichel also saving 3 today, 1 July is clearly a day for keepers!#CRODEN pic.twitter.com/sAVJewO2yP — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

Schmeichel was called into action on 104 minutes as he tipped Mandzukic’s deflected cross over the bar, and Pione Sisto almost made an immediate impact from the bench when he curled an effort wide of the far post on 108 minutes after being played into space on the left by Michael Krohn-Dehli.

Nicolai Jorgensen had a sniff at goal in the 113th minute when a long throw-in from the right found him lurking in space at the back post, but he volleyed wide of the near post.

The Blazers quickly initiated a counter as Modric sent Rebic clean through on goal with a superb pass, but Mathias Jorgensen brought him down from behind in the act of shooting to concede a penalty.

Modric failed to beat Schmeichel from 12 yards out, though, after the Danish keeper chose the right way to make the save and force a shootout. Subasic kept out Eriksen, Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen, while Schmeichel denied Milan Badelj and Pivaric, but Rakitic scored the incisive spot-kick.