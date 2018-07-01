Alli: I’m fit to face Colombia

Dele Alli has declared himself fit to play again ahead of England’s last-16 tie with Colombia on Tuesday, after missing their last two games against Panama and Belgium.

The Tottenham midfielder played 80 minutes after picking up an injury against Tunisia in Volgograd, despite having looked set to come off in the first half.

Even though he picked up a thigh strain, Alli defended Gareth Southgate’s decision not to take him off sooner.

I’m glad he kept me on,” Alli told Sky Sports. “I had a similar injury when we played Real Madrid and scored two, so if I had scored, maybe people would think differently.

“I felt like I could run it off and I told the manager and the physios I was okay.”

Although Alli admitted that picking up the injury was frustrating, he added: “I’ve been doing a lot of work and I’m back and ready to go.”

The Three Lions were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their last game, but nevertheless, Alli is confident and raring to go.

“As a team, we’re not scared of anyone,” he said. “Whatever team you put in front of us, we’re not going to hide, we’ll go out there be confident in ourselves, play the way we want to play and hopefully win the game.”