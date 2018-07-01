Ronaldo refuses to discuss Portugal future

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to discuss his international future after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup.

Ronaldo’s hopes of lifting the World Cup in Russia are over after Uruguay kept the Real Madrid star under wraps in their 2-1 last 16 victory.

By the time the next tournament comes around in Qatar in 2022, Ronaldo will be 37, but in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, the Portugal captain wasn’t in the mood to confirm whether he will add to his 154 caps.

“It’s not the right time to talk about my future, or about the coach or any of the players” Ronaldo said.

“I’m absolutely sure this team will continue to be one of the the best in the world. We have a team of players who are ambitious. Portugal are going to carry on winning things and making the people of Portugal proud.”

Portugal boss Fernando Santos wants Ronaldo to continue playing after Edinson Cavani’s double saw the European champions make an early exit.

Santos said: “Certainly, yes, Cristiano still has a lot to give to football. There is a tournament in September, the UEFA [Nations League] and we hope he will be with us to help the younger ones to grow.

“We have a team with many young players and of course we all want him there with us.”