Mbappe following in Pele’s footsteps

Kylian Mbappe has shrugged off comparisons with Pele after his stunning double in France’s World Cup win over Argentina.

Mbappe became only the second teenager after Pele to score a brace at the World Cup after his second half goals saw France prevail 4-3 and secure a quarter final tie against Uruguay.

Although Paris St-Germain splashed out £165million to secure a deal for the 19-year-old last summer, the forward’s performances in Russia have only enhanced his blossoming reputation.

But Mbappe was modest about his achievements on a day when the Argentina defence were simply unable to counter his searing pace.

“It’s flattering to be the second teenager to score twice in a World Cup match after Pele but let’s put things in context,” he said.

“Pele is another category, but it’s good to be among these people.

“As I’ve already and always said, at a World Cup you have all the top-level players, so it’s an opportunity to show what you can do and what your abilities are. There’s no better place than a World Cup.”