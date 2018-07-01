Cavani the hero as Uruguay sink Portugal

Uruguay advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Portugal 2-1 in Sochi on Saturday courtesy of a Edinson Cavani brace.

Uruguay 2 Portugal 1

Cavani opens scoring

Pepe levels matters with header

Cavani makes it 2-1

Silva shoots over

Match summary

Uruguay took the lead through Edinson Cavani before Portugal responded in the second half with a header by Pepe.

Cavani completed his brace as Selecao das Quinas bowed out of the tournament.

Match report

It was an entertaining opening 10 minutes as first Cristiano Ronaldo created a yard of space outside the penalty area, before his strike in space was gathered by Fernando Muslera in goal.

A minute later Cavani showed his predatory instincts in the area to make it 1-0 to La Celeste. After a flowing move from back to front, Luis Suarez broke into the space on the left-hand side before sweeping in a telling cross.

Cavani broke into space at the far post, connecting with the ball with his shoulder to send it into the back of the net beyond a stranded Rui Patricio.

The Barcelona forward had now completed 12 assists of the 44 goals scored by the Paris Saint-Germain hitman.

It was a brilliant piece of delivery as the South American side took the advantage. In the 22nd minute, Suarez nearly added his name to the scoresheet when he was brought down by Jose Fonte from around 25-yards.

From the resulting free-kick, the Barcelona star saw his attempt turned away down to his left by the alert Patricio.

Just before the break, Diego Godin’s accurate pass found Cavani in the box on the left-hand side, but the 31-year-old hit his attempt into the side-netting.

After the interval, Portugal came out with greater intent and leveled matters in the 55th minute. Following a clever short corner worked to Raphael Guerreiro, the full-back whipped in a cross which was met by a towering Pepe header.

The centre-back connected and gave Muslera little chance with a downward header from six yards out. With that said, Rodrigo Bentancur soon restored the advantage as he laid on the second for Cavani.

From his pass, the PSG hitman curled a beautiful effort beyond Patricio to restore the lead for the Oscar Tabarez-coached outfit.

In the 70th minute an excellent opportunity arrived to level matters for the European outfit as Muslera fumbled a cross from the left, before Bernardo Silva shot over with the goal gaping.

The Portuguese pushed forward in pursuit of an equaliser but it was not to be against a resilient La Celeste defence as they advanced to the quarter-finals.