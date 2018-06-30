Eggs thrown at returning Korea squad

The South Korea squad received a slightly unsavoury welcome after on their return home from the World Cup.

Around 500 fans gathered at Incheon International Airport to greet Shin Tae-Yong’s men after they caused one of the biggest shocks of the World Cup by eliminating reigning champions Germany.

However, defeats to Sweden and Mexico had scuppered Korea’s chances of reaching the knockout stages and while the Taeguk Warriors were largely greeted warmly upon landing, some supporters remained upset at the failure to reach the last 16.

Eggs were thrown at the surprised squad, along with a handful of cushions. Security guards intervened, with none of the objects hitting any of the players.

Captain and Tottenham striker Son Heung-min said: “I am sorry to our fans that we didn’t live up to our promise of reaching the knockout stage but I think we all saw some hope from the win over Germany.

“But we won’t get carried away with that bit of success, and we’ll continue to work hard.”