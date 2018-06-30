Socceroos need to change their mentality

Former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou insists the Socceroos need to lose their inferiority complex if they are to ever seriously challenge at the World Cup.

Despite positive performances against France and Denmark, Australia were the only Asian nation who came away from the World Cup winless after just one point from their three group games.

Postecoglou resigned from the Socceroos hotseat after securing World Cup qualification, following differences in philosophy over the team’s approach.

And while short-term successor Bert van Marwijk received praise for improving the team in Russia, Postecoglou believes that Australia need to be bolder if they are to compete in the latter stages of the competition.

“We continue to ignore the lessons of the past. It’s our biggest fault,” he told www.playersvoice.com.au.

“Competitiveness and defensive stability. These are not positives from this World Cup. We have always done this.

“If our way forward is to rely on our defensive stability and competitiveness, then let that be our blueprint.

“But we must shed our inferiority complex. The problem with always being the underdog is that it is a sign you haven’t improved.

“We can’t fear failure or being exposed. The Socceroo name alone should give us that strength. We should build on the shoulders of those before us, otherwise we have failed in our responsibilities.”