Silva refutes claims of bad blood with Neymar

Brazil defender Thiago Silva has refuted claims of bad blood between himself and superstar teammate-Neymar.

Reports had suggested that Silva was unhappy with Neymar for insulting him after Brazil’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the group stages.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has since dismissed the claims, saying he gets along well with his teammate.

The two players have played a key role as the South American country topped Group E to qualify for the knockout stage at the global showpiece in Russia.

Brazil will face Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday as they look to reclaim their place as the best in the world.

Silva told Le Parisien: “There are people who talk a lot, but I have never had anything against Neymar.

“It’s a joke that I made and the journalist talked about it badly.”