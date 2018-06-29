FIFA World Cup

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo raises bar by pulling of insane trick shot

Cristiano Ronaldo

While training in preparation for Portugal’s upcoming Round of 16 clash against Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo successfully pulled off an insane trick shot.

Ronaldo definitely put the art of football trick-shots to another level.

The attempt involved a snooker/billiards-like trick by kicking a ball from the corner and targeting another one. And with pin-point accuracy, Cristiano was able to hit the stationary ball into the back of the net.

Here is the clip:

Difficulty-level: INSANE!

Comments